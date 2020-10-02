Cooler First Weekend of October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler than average weather ahead for the first weekend of October. Pleasant days and chilly nights. Cold enough by dawn Saturday for a little frost over the Shenandoah Valley.
Tracking a weak weather disturbance coming from the Northern Plains. This system will give us some rain showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
Drying with near seasonable weather early to mid next week.
Through Sunset Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 60s. Light northwest breeze.
Friday Overnight: Moonlit sky and chilly. Lows in the 40s for most of central Virginia. Upper 30s by dawn with patchy frost possible over the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday: Sunny, comfortable and dry. Highs in the 60s. Light and variable breeze.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and then increasing clouds later in the day. Highs upper 60s. Some rain showers Sunday night. Lows near 50 degrees.
Monday: Early shower and then drying and clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny days, mainly clear nights. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees. Watching for a possible weakening cold front later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Shower chance mainly to our north at this time. Overall it’s a dry weather outlook for most next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.