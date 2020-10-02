CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in...As the cold front continues to move east, a northwest wind will usher in cooler than average temperatures. We will see plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Our next chance for any widespread showers will be Monday. Meanwhile, conditions are expected to warm to more seasonal levels by early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Clearing and cooler, High: upper 60s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert ! Clear and colder, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid50s
