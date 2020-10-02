Charlottesville nonprofit spreading its mission to help kids in STEAM fields

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Helping students who do not have access to computers is what Charlottesville-based nonprofit Computers4Kids has been doing for years. Now its undergoing some renovations under its new title C4K.
“Our program has evolved and grown up, and so we felt that our brand has to do the same. We’re hopeful that our rebranding allows us to represent not just who we are today, but where we’re headed,” C4K Executive Director Kala Somerville said.
The nonprofit was founded in 1999 to assist kids who did not have access to computers, but now they do much more. C4K offers a range of educational programs to help students in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) fields.
Creative agency, Citizen, helped come up with the new name rebranding efforts. Long-time partner with the nonprofit, WillowTree, assisted C4K redesign their new website. Both companies were able to do this free of charge.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.