Charlottesville City Market voted #2 in the U.S. by American Farmland Trust

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is taking the second place spot in the 12th annual American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration contest.
The city announced Friday, October 2, that the Charlottesville City Market will be awarded $500.
More than 1,250 markets participated in the contest with the total number of votes up 350% over 2019.
Th Charlottesville City Market has made several operational changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as switching from an in-person shopping experience to a pre-order and pick-up model at several locations throughout the year.
For more information about the City Market, visit www.charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.
