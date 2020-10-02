Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. partner for street sweeping program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County and Charlottesville are making cleaning up roads in the area a top priority.
The two are partnering for the Street Sweeping Pilot, which is set to get underway Saturday, October 3. The project is part of an effort to remove debris from roads to improve water quality for streams and rivers.
“Street sweeping has benefits that are both aesthetic and also environmental, so we’re really excited to partner with the city on this program that will have an impact on all of our waterways, and sort of our shared community,” Albemarle County Communications Director Emily Kilroy said.
Every weekend from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., street sweepers will clean roads to improve safety for vehicles and bicycles. The street sweepers will complete two full rotations in October and November. Parking is expect to not be impacted.
Streets that are included in the program are the John Warner Parkway, Rio Road, Hydraulic Road, Georgetown Road, Barracks Road, Ivy Road, Fontaine Avenue Extended, Fifth Street, Avon Street Extended, Mill Creek Drive, Scottsville Road, Stoney Point Road, and Richmond Road.
After the pilot period, both Albemarle County and Charlottesville will analyze results to see if the program is sustainable long-term.
