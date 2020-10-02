Businesses in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. win numerous awards for hospitality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The greater-Charlottesville region is still a hot travel destination, and businesses in the area have received some new awards to back it up. Both the city and Albemarle County had a strong showing at the recent 2020 Ordinary Awards.
The Ordinary Awards are presented by the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association and celebrate and honor Virginia’s hospitality industry.
King Family Vineyards won winery of the year, Quirk Hotel Charlottesville won hotel of the year, and Michie Tavern won restaurant of the year. Paul Cooper with Retro Hospitality, which manages Quirk Hotel and the Dairy Market, also won hotelier of the year.
Brantley Ussery, marketing director with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the awards speak to the exceptionalism of the area.
“I think we have so many winners from this area because the tourism hospitality industries in Charlottesville and Albemarle are just so vibrant they are full of people of have such passion and we have some world renown tourism, attractions, and businesses,” Ussery said.
There were also several other businesses from the area that were finalists including Boar’s Head Resort, Residence Inn, and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.
