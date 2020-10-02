Beautiful October Weekend. Chilly Nights and Pleasant, Cool Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, beautiful first weekend of October ahead. Chilly nights and pleasant, comfortable days in the 60s. Overnight lows into Saturday morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost possible in the Shenandoah Valley.
Canadian high pressure will control our weather though the weekend. Late Sunday night and early Monday, a quick moving cold front and disturbance may trigger a few showers. Cool to seasonable temperatures and dry days expected for much of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s for most of central Virginia. Upper 30s by dawn with patchy frost possible over the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday: Sunny, comfortable and dry. Highs in the 60s. Light and variable breeze.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and then increasing clouds later in the day. Highs upper 60s. Some rain showers Sunday night. Lows near 50 degrees.
Monday: Early shower and then drying and clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny days, mainly clear nights. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees. Watching for a possible weakening cold front later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Shower chance mainly to our north at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.