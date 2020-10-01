VHDA helping health care workers, first responders, educators buy their first homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) is expanding its grant program to health care workers in the commonwealth to help with down payment and closing cost assistance on their future home.
Since May of 2019, VHDA has been giving out $8,000 to public school educators and first responders through its Community Heroes Grant for Homeownership to help people become home owners.
VHDA recently expanded the program to healthcare workers to honor their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We work with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, who is kind of our partner organization on this grant to open it up to healthcare workers as well, because of covid we were able to expand the program,” VHDA Business Development and Training Manager Dan Kern said.
The grant is made up of $2,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and $6,000 from VHDA. So far, 125 grants have been given out and 31 remain.
“We would love to see these last 31 go to worthwhile folks in the community, especially those front line health care workers. We would love to be able to help them out,” Kern said.
The last day to apply for the grant is December 1.
