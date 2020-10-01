VA 5th District Crystal Ball prediction changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a change in Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball for a central Virginia race, a little more than one month out from election day.
Virginia’s 5th district is not a “toss-up” between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb. The race had been leaning republican, according to the non-partisan analysis from the UVA Center for Politics.
Good and Webb are vying for the seat in the House of Representatives currently occupied by republican Denver Riggleman. The seat has been held by a republican since democrat Tom Perriello was lost the 2010 election to Robert Hurt.
You can see the Sabato’s Crystal Ball prediction status for house races here.
