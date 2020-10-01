UVA doctor honored as one of “30 Under 40,” transforming healthcare field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA doctor is being honored as a healthcare pioneer.
Dr. Taison Bell was named to a list of “30 People under 40,” transforming the healthcare field by Business Insider. Bell is an infectious disease specialist operating out of UVA Medical Center’s ICU.
“It’s an honor, I’m very humbled by it,” Bell said. “To be honest, it does feel a little strange having awards like this, because you know, the thing about it is no one really works in isolation.”
Specifically, the list highlights Dr. Bell’s work to get UVA Medical Center in the National Institute for Health (NIH)’s trial using remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. Through connections he made training at Massachussetts General hospital in Boston, and as a fellow at the NIH, he managed to secure UVA a spot just before the trial closed for new applicants.
“It was a big moment, because it was the first time that I felt that we were taking a counterpunch back, you know, after being hit with so much bad news,” Bell explained. “We were going to be at the forefront of trying to discover if this agent led to any sort of clinical benefit, and why not here in Central Virginia, at a high powered academic medical center.”
Bell also runs a health startup, OwlPeak Labs. Its first project is to make colorectal cancer screenings easier and more efficient, with the goal of addressing the racial disparities in those cancer deaths.
