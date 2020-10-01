U.S. Senator Tim Kaine weighs in on presidential debate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Democratic Senator Tim Kaine criticized President Donald Trump’s performance on the debate stage, likening his refusal to accept the results of the election, if he doesn’t win, to that of a military dictator.
“This is authoritarian behavior. I lived in a military dictatorship in Honduras in 1980, and ’81, and this is what, you know, kind-of-want-to-be authoritarians and dictators do. So I think the president is willing to encourage all kinds of bad behavior if he thinks it will help him”, said Kaine.
He went on to say, “That’s what this president has brought us to, that’s the level that we’re now on. And if you want to return to compassion and character and decency, we can do that. But if you want to continue down the path of division and unnecessary death and economic depression and deficits, well you’ve got a guy in the office now who will be glad to take you there”.
Kaine also feels Trump came into the debate refusing to follow any of the rules, so any rule changes for future debates will fall on deaf ears.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.