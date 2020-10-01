CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking two cold fronts on this first day of October. The first one is coming through with a few clouds. The second one arrives this evening with some rain showers. Most of the rain will fall east of the Blue Ridge Mountains tonight. Only expecting light rain amounts. The showers will be gone by dawn Friday.
Friday and the first weekend of October will be cooler than average. Along with dry conditions.
There will be another weak cold front arrive by Sunday night with some rain showers. Drying out on Monday morning. Seasonable temperatures and dry weather looks to persist into the middle part of next week.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Some rain showers developing this evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Thursday night: Few rain showers, mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Lows in the 50s across central Virginia and 40s across the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday: Clearing, drying and cooler. Highs temperatures in the 60s.
Friday night: Starry sky and chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Some 30s possible. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Perhaps a little frost by dawn Sunday across the open country-side.
Sunday: Sunshine to some clouds. Highs upper 60s. Some rain showers possible Sunday night at this time. Lows near 50.
Monday: Clearing and dry in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. High 70. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s.
