Scattered Showers for Some Tonight. Sun Returns and Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome October! Scattered showers tonight, mainly across Central Virginia. Rain amounts generally under a quarter inch. The clouds and showers in association with a cold front pushing east. Behind the front, sunshine returns and a reinforcing shot of much cooler air to settle over the region for Friday and the weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the Mid-Atlantic.
Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, some showers expected as another cold front impacts the region. Cool to seasonable temperatures and dry days expected for much of next week.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Lows in the 50s across central Virginia and 40s across the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday: Returning sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Friday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Sunshine to some clouds. Highs upper 60s. Some rain showers possible Sunday night at this time. Lows near 50.
Monday: Mainly AM showers, then clearing. Highs mid 60s to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 70.
