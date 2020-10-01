Scattered Showers for Some Tonight. Sun Returns and Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome October! Scattered showers tonight, mainly across Central Virginia. Rain amounts generally under a quarter inch. The clouds and showers in association with a cold front pushing east. Behind the front, sunshine returns and a reinforcing shot of much cooler air to settle over the region for Friday and the weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the Mid-Atlantic.