PVCC invites students to run with the dean

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Dean of Student Services at Piedmont Virginia Community College has come up with a new way to engage with students in these times of distance learning. On Thursday afternoon, Andrew Renshaw along with some other faculty and staff kicked off the first run with the dean.
All PVCC students, faculty and staff are invited to come and join the ‘Run with Dean Renshaw’ every Thursday afternoon in a 3-mile run around PVCC’s scenic campus in Albemarle County. Renshaw says he came up with the idea as a way to get faculty and students to better interact with one another and utilize the campus’s outdoor space.
“It is a great opportunity, because we do have the space here around campus. So we can do something outdoors, we can do something that people will be able to sort of engage in with other folks, but do it in a safe way,” Renshaw said.
Renshaw says they want to hold the runs as a weekly event for as long as the weather holds up and possibly continue in the Spring.
