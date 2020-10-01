Presidential campaigns focus on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia is trending blue but recently both campaigns for President of the United States have put a focus on the state to vie for the commonwealth and its 13 electoral college votes.
“Virginia is very much in play,” Virginia GOP Chairperson Rich Anderson said.
“Virginia is important. It’s critical,” said Doug Emhoff, husband of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Emhoff made a stop outside the voter registrar’s office in Henrico County early Thursday, October 1. He greeted voters, supporters, and spoke about the importance of early voting in the commonwealth. Jill Biden was in Richmond last week doing a similar event.
“They’re all saying the same thing, they want their vote to count. It needs to count. This is the most important election of our lifetime,” said Emhoff.
While not considered a battleground state, Virginia is in a secondary tier of states that both campaigns say is now necessary to pull off a win on election night, and is why you are seeing more star power from the campaigns here.
“I always like to say we’ve got to run like we’re 20 points down,” former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) said. “We cannot take anything for granted.”
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Virginia last week for a campaign rally in Newport News. The state’s Republican Party chairperson says Trump now has a record voters can get behind.
“I have never seen Republican enthusiasm so high,” Anderson said. “In fact I would call it stratospheric. That’s not hopeful thinking on my part. That’s what I’m actually observing on the ground.”
As of now, Joe Biden continues to hold a solid lead in Virginia polls. But that’s not stopping Republicans.
“This time President Trump has a record to run on. He didn’t in 2016. So I think that that has enthused a large number of Virginians,” Anderson said.
“We want to set an example to the country and the world that we’re done with this. Enough is enough,” said Emhoff.
You can vote in person absentee until October 31. After that it either mail-in absentee or voting on Election Day.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.