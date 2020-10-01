Piedmont Environmental Council hosts conversation on biking and connectivity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Environmental Council hosted a virtual meetup to talk about furthering connectivity in Charlottesville and Albemarle for bikes and pedestrians.
Kyle Lawrence from the Shenandoah Bike Coalition was in attendance Thursday to talk about their efforts to promote more biking and better bike infrastructure.
Lawrence stressed the importance of including pedestrians in the conversation and not just limiting it to biking, especially when trying to work with lawmakers.
“When you only talk about bicycles, it’s real easy to close your ears. Even if you’re talking to the national forest district ranger, they say ‘you know, you can’t really do this only for bicycles.’ It’s a small piece. But if you’re doing things to help people who are hiking and running, walking and biking, that’s a different story,” Lawrence said.
Piedmont Environmental Council plans to have a summit sometime early next year.
