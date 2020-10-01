No. 10 UVA women’s soccer tops No. 14 Pitt 2-1 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emma Dawson headed home the game-winning goal in overtime, and the No. 10 UVA women’s soccer team defeated No. 14 Pitt 2-1 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers outshot the Panthers 30-4 in the victory.
Dawson’s goal came in the 93rd minute, as the sophomore scored off a pass from Diana Ordoñez.
“Scoring a goal in overtime is awesome in any situation," says Dawson. "I think it was a really hard-fought win. It was a long game. We had a lot of chances, and we probably definitely should have put more away earlier, but it was a great feeling. Great to celebrate with everyone.”
Head coach Steve Swanson says, "Let a team hang around, especially in our conference, and it’s going to come back to you. It’s happened, these last two games have gone to overtime. Positive side, we pulled them both out in overtime, but we feel like we should be taking care of our chances a lot more, and making it a lot easier for ourselves.”
Ordoñez got the scoring started in the 17th minute, as she capitalized on a long pass from Sarah Clark.
The Panthers lone goal came on a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
UVA (2-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) returns to action at home against Miami on Sunday at 3pm.
