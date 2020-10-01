Loss in ACC Championship helped ‘Hoos take next step

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will go on the road for the first time on Saturday, as the Cavaliers travel to face #1 Clemson.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship Game.
The Tigers came out on top in that one, beating the 'Hoos 62-17 in Charlotte.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed four touchdown passes, and threw for more than three-hundred yards.
Travis Etienne rushed for 114-yards and a score.
Clemson had more than six-hundred yards of total offense.
The 'Hoos say the result wasn’t what they were looking for, but it was a necessary learning experience.
“Having earned the chance to play them in the ACC Championship game last year, it just accelerated our program," says UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "It exposed deficiencies. We learned so many things about that setting, that stage, that opponent. We’re anxious to learn and apply and improve from what we showed a year ago.”
Senior cornerback Nic Grant says, “That was the first time a lot of us got truly embarrassed like that on national television, especially on a big stage, in the ACC Championship. We understand now, going into this season, no matter what, whether we weren’t going to play them in this regular season, or not: All roads lead to Clemson to win the ACC.”
Virginia and Clemson are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at eight o’clock in South Carolina.
