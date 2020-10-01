Looking good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cool and pleasant start to our day, however, cooler conditions are on the horizon. Southwesterly wind will take temperatures to near seasonal levels. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will move through Tonight. A few showers are possible this evening. Once the front moves through, skies will clear. Cool and pleasant conditions are expected Friday into the Weekend. Temperatures will begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early sunshine, increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.