Looking good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cool and pleasant start to our day, however, cooler conditions are on the horizon. Southwesterly wind will take temperatures to near seasonal levels. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will move through Tonight. A few showers are possible this evening. Once the front moves through, skies will clear. Cool and pleasant conditions are expected Friday into the Weekend. Temperatures will begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !