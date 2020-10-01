Looking good

Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers | October 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:00 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cool and pleasant start to our day, however, cooler conditions are on the horizon. Southwesterly wind will take temperatures to near seasonal levels. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will move through Tonight. A few showers are possible this evening. Once the front moves through, skies will clear. Cool and pleasant conditions are expected Friday into the Weekend. Temperatures will begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early sunshine, increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.