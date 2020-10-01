Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry fundraising to expand facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry is raising money to expand its Charlottesville site.
The pantry is trying to raise $225,000 to add more refrigeration and freezer space to the site. It also plans to upgrade lighting and HVAC units inside the building.
Executive Director Jane Mills said the expansion will allow the pantry to take in a growing supply of fresh and frozen foods to give to those in need.
“We have run out of space to store this perishable food that is now coming to us, and that includes things like milk, vegetables, fruit, and frozen meat, so we’re working to keep it safe," Mills said.
Since March, the pantry distributed more than one million pounds of food.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.