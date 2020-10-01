Ivy Provisions in Charlottesville reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beloved sandwich shop in Charlottesville is back open. People grabbed a bite to eat at Ivy Provisions Thursday for the first time in months.
The restaurant is only doing takeout with minimal outdoor seating.
Jim Drost, Vice President of Food and Beverage Restaurant Management, said they took their time reopening to ensure they could be safe, smart, and have a new online ordering platform.
“It’s been amazing, all of our fans have come out. Everybody said they missed us, we missed them," Drost said. "We have very good success with our online ordering platform and the app that you can order food from, so everyone has been very great and gracious waiting for us for so long.”
Other affiliated restaurants will also open soon. Augusta Kitchen opens Monday.
Fry’s Spring Station and Shadwell’s will open shortly thereafter.
