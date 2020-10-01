Historically good summer for air quality in Virginia

“For too many years, we experienced extreme air pollution but through the development of more stringent pollution regulations and controls, I’m happy to say that ozone pollution isn’t the threat it used to be,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, but we now consider ozone another environmental success story similar to how we effectively controlled acid rain. We will stay vigilant and maintain these important advances for Virginia’s environment as we turn our attention to the next challenge, controlling greenhouse gas emissions.”