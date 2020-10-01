CPD: no guns allowed on city property starting Oct. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is reminding folks that guns are no longer allowed at city properties.
Starting Thursday, October 1, no guns will be allowed in city-owned buildings, parks, recreational or community centers.
Additionally, guns are not allowed on streets adjacent to city parks with a special event permit.
Charlottesville City Council passed the ordinance back in September after a new state law gave localities more authority to ban firearms in public spaces.
