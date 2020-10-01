Charlottesville School Board discusses COVID, LGBTQ curriculum change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for how to move forward at Charlottesville City schools are still up for discussion, as the coronavirus crisis continues.
But the school board had other issues to tackle as well during its October 1 meeting, including equity.
The COVID Advisory Committee gave some guidance as to what it discussed but hasn’t yet made a recommendation.
“We may be able to start with one model and move to another, or it may be that we have to go back to virtual, depending on what happens with COVID,” said Dr. Beth Baptist, the coordinator of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, during a presentation to the board.
The unknown of the virus has forced this committee of over 50 members to get creative with ideas.
“It may be that it’s a two-day or it may be that it’s a four-day,” Baptist said. "We know we’ve got some very smart people on the committee, they may come up with something that we have never thought about.”
The board also received updates from a number of departments, including the equity team. This came after a few parents shared their concerns with the removal - and then reinstating - of some LGBTQ and gender non-binary curriculum.
“We know that part of this work will be helping our staff grow and understand our own commitments," Beth Cheuk, the community relations specialist with Charlottesville City Schools said. "This area is new for some people, and together, we will learn what it means to practice equity.”
And, despite a message of inclusion from Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, there was confusion about how -- and when -- curriculum is pulled.
Dr. Atkins said they want to spread a message “unequivocally, that you are loved and that you are an important part of our school division.”
“The things that were pulled were specific to LGBTQ curriculums. So the process doesn’t seem transparent,” Lashundra Bryson-Morsberger, a school board member said.
All of this comes as board members learn enrollment is down. That could impact the budget.
“The only place where there are significant dollars is in people - because we’re a people business," Assistant Superintendent Kim Powell said. "But we’re not looking at making those changes because, ironically with social distancing, you need all hands on deck.”
Charlottesville City Schools also announced it is in the interview process to hire five clinical social workers after an anonymous private foundation donation.
