Ballots with screen reader tech made available to absentee voters with disabilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia Department of Elections has made available email ballots that utilize screen reader technology for absentee voters with disabilities. The tool is useful for voters who are visually impaired who cannot or do not wish to have an assistant present while marking their mail ballot.
Ballots will be delivered by email through this program. Voters will then be prompted through the system by the screen reader technology to make selections on their ballot. The marked ballots must then be printed and returned by USPS, courier service, or hand delivery.
“I’m very happy that this has being opened up to voters who are visually impaired, because I think they need to have that right to keep their vote private just like every other citizen in the United States does. So I think that’s why it’s very important,” Jamie Virostko, voter registration manager of Charlottesville, said.
Only voters with disabilities or overseas/military voters qualify to receive a ballot by email.
Voters with disabilities who would like to use this system must request an absentee ballot to go through this email process. You can contact the Office of Voter Registration in your area for more information
