You gotta love it !

Tracking another cold front

By David Rogers | September 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:33 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered an outstanding day ! Clear and seasonal Tonight. Thursday looks great with sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, but an approaching cold front will bring Weekend chills. Plenty of sunshine is expected the next several days, with our next chance for rain arriving Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray evening shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

