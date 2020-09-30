You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered an outstanding day ! Clear and seasonal Tonight. Thursday looks great with sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, but an approaching cold front will bring Weekend chills. Plenty of sunshine is expected the next several days, with our next chance for rain arriving Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, stray evening shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s
