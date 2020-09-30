10 Virginia cities make top 20 list for rudest drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In new rude rankings by ‘Insurify’, 10 Virginia cities have made the top 20 list of rudest drivers. The city of Richmond was ranked number 16.
According to the insurance group, rude driving means actions such as:
- Failure to yield
- Failure to stop
- Tailgating
- Passing where prohibited
The top two cities in the survey are in Idaho, but Virginia had the most cities on the list. Here’s the one’s called out and their ranking:
19. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 40.9 out of 1,000
17. Newport News, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 43.7 out of 1,000
16. Richmond, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 44.8 out of 1,000
12. Hampton, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.5 out of 1,000
10. Ashburn, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.7 out of 1,000
6. Woodbridge, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.0 out of 1,000
5. Roanoke, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 48.1 out of 1,000
4. Portsmouth, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 50.9 out of 1,000
3. Alexandria, Virginia
- Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 52.8 out of 1,000
To see what other cities were ranked, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.