Two tornadoes confirmed in Virginia Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two tornadoes struck Southeast Virginia late Tuesday evening.
A tornado struck Isle of Wight County in Virginia just before 11 p.m.
Based on a preliminary damage survey, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 75 mph.
The tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. and lifted at 11:05 p.m, traveling 4.4 miles.
Numerous trees were snapped along its path and a carport was rolled and destroyed.
A second EF-0 tornado struck Southampton County near Burdette, Virginia around 10:30 p.m. last night. The tornado snapped trees and caused damage to three outbuildings. A tree fell also fell on a home causing significant damage.
The EF-0 in Southampton County was on the ground for just two minutes and traveled 1.5 miles.
No injuries were reported from the tornado.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather team gave the First Alert to this threat for severe weather for 48 hours leading up to Tuesday evening and mentioned the potential for a brief tornado.
