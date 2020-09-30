Sunny, breezy and pleasant

Weekend cool down

By David Rogers | September 30, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 7:54 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front and low pressure has moved away, taking the soaking rain with it. High pressure to our south will deliver improving conditions. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front across the Great Lakes,which will move through late Thursday. A stray shower is possible. Behind the front cooler conditions with move in for the Weekend. While a stray shower is possible Thursday night, more widespread rain will move in Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray late shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 60s

