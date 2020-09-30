Sunny, breezy and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front and low pressure has moved away, taking the soaking rain with it. High pressure to our south will deliver improving conditions. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front across the Great Lakes,which will move through late Thursday. A stray shower is possible. Behind the front cooler conditions with move in for the Weekend. While a stray shower is possible Thursday night, more widespread rain will move in Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, stray late shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 60s
