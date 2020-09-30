Sunny, breezy and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front and low pressure has moved away, taking the soaking rain with it. High pressure to our south will deliver improving conditions. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front across the Great Lakes,which will move through late Thursday. A stray shower is possible. Behind the front cooler conditions with move in for the Weekend. While a stray shower is possible Thursday night, more widespread rain will move in Monday. Have a great and safe day !