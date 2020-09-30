Social distancing measures begin on the Belmont Bridge for bicyclists, pedestrians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge is a shared space for bicyclists and pedestrians, but beginning September 30 it will be easier for people to maintain social distancing while passing each other.
Currently, the bridge has one sidewalk on the side of the road, but that is set to change.
During a one-week pilot program, the City of Charlottesville will use the existing bike lane as a shared space for bicyclists and pedestrians through the Safe Streets Initiative to make it easier for people to maintain their distance and stay safe on the bridge. Vehicles will be kept off the shared space with traffic barrels.
“I’m excited that we’re able to provide a safe place for people to pass each other on the bridge. You know, currently it’s a little frightening to step off an 8-inch curb into basically traffic when you’re trying to pass somebody and maintain social distancing,” Amanda Poncy, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, said.
Safety measures for the Safe Streets Initiative will be in place for a week while the city collects public feedback.
