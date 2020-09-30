Rep. Denver Riggleman says first presidential debate ‘disappointing’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th district congressman says it was disappointing there was so little policy talk and so much yelling at the first presidential debate Tuesday night.
“What we heard was a bunch of yelling and “facts” being thrown back and forth and watching the fact checking, both were having a hard time with the facts. It was just an interesting time, and I think we should never ever have another presidential debate like that," said Denver Riggleman.
Riggleman says a lot of people had hoped to hear about issues like the economy and COVID-19 crisis, but both candidates stayed on the offensive, which led to more of a shouting match.
The republican delegate represents a large portion of central Virginia and will not be seeking reelection after losing the nomination at a convention.
