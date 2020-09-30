The Piedmont Master Gardeners hold virtual orientations for next year’s classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners are holding three upcoming online orientation sessions this October for those interested in joining the volunteer program. The sessions will provide an orientation for next year’s Extension Master Gardener Training Class and are available to residents of most counties in central Virginia.
The Extension Master Gardener Training Class is a 55-hour course taught by gardening experts that goes over many topics including botany, soils, water management, and landscaping. The Piedmont Extension Master Gardeners are volunteer educators of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and are dedicated to education and promoting sound horticultural practices in the community.
Bev Thierwechter has been a master Gardener for more than 10 years and says the popularity of gardening has increased dramatically with more people working from home.
“So it’s something you can do outside, you can do at your own pace, it reduces stress, you get your exercise, and you have something concrete when you finish your work.” said Thierwechter.
The orientation sessions are on Oct. 8, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22, and run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sign ups for the sessions are available on their website: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/.
