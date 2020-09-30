October Days Await

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October days ahead! As we move into the late week, we will have some temperature swings. A seasonably mild Thursday with south winds and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This in advance of an approaching cold front which by Thursday evening and predawn Friday morning will trigger some showers. Light rain amounts are expected a tenth to quarter inch. Behind the front, sunshine returns and a reinforcing shot of much cooler air to settle over the region for Friday and the weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the Mid-Atlantic.