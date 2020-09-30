October Days Await

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October days ahead! As we move into the late week, we will have some temperature swings. A seasonably mild Thursday with south winds and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This in advance of an approaching cold front which by Thursday evening and predawn Friday morning will trigger some showers. Light rain amounts are expected a tenth to quarter inch. Behind the front, sunshine returns and a reinforcing shot of much cooler air to settle over the region for Friday and the weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the Mid-Atlantic.
As we move into early next week, the next storm system taking shape to bring more rain back across the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures look to remain below average through the middle of next week.
October has two Full Moons during the month. Thursday, October 1 the Harvest Moon will rise at 7:15 PM. Another Full Moon on Halloween on the 31st. Two Full Moons in one month is known as a Blue Moon. The moon is not blue it is just an expression.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, few evening showers. Highs low to mid 70s. Low upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday: Returning sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Low low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Cloudy, chance of rain. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs low 70s.
