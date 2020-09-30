The Junior League of Charlottesville is offering thousands of dollars in nonprofit grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville has begun accepting applications for its 2020 Fall Community Grants. The organization has been in Charlottesville for nearly 90 years, with a mission of empowering women through volunteering and mentorship.
Anna Henry is the community vice president for the Charlottesville chapter of the organization. She says they have a couple of grants that are offering up to $4000 to nonprofits in the central Virginia community.
“We often try to seek out organizations that are deriving a large portion of their support from the Junior League Grant rather than just a small piece so that we know we really are enabling programs that couldn’t necessarily happen otherwise.” Henry said.
The deadline to apply for the grants is October 23. Henry says past recipients are welcome to apply. Applications are available on their website.
