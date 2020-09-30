JMU works to address budget shortfall, possible furloughs

• Funding from the Commonwealth: We do not yet know if JMU will receive any new funds from the Commonwealth for the Education & General budget, which funds our academic operations. This is an issue currently before the General Assembly as part of their ongoing special session. State legislators will work this week to reconcile the House and Senate budgets. The House budget would allocate $12.8M to JMU, $6.1M of which would be federal CARES Act funding. CARES Act funding can be used only to reimburse COVID-19 expenses that have already occurred, as well as to cover new pandemic-related expenses. The Senate budget does not specifically allocate any funds to JMU. However, the Senate budget includes $65M in federal CARES Act funding, which has not been allocated by institution. JMU could receive a portion of that funding. The reconciled budget will then have to be approved by the Governor.It is also important to note that while the Governor’s recent announcement regarding debt restructuring for higher education provides helpful financial flexibility and some relief with regard to the Auxiliaries budget (which addresses areas such as housing and dining that are not covered by tuition, and which has taken a heavy hit in terms of room and board fees), it does not make the operating budget reductions mentioned above any less necessary. The university is actively engaged in dialogue with the Virginia Department of Treasury regarding refinancing options that satisfy our short-term needs while minimizing overall debt-service costs.