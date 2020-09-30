Fatal fire in Waynesboro ruled an accident

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro fire investigators have ruled a fatal fire earlier this month was an accident.
A family of four was home when the blaze broke out at the Southfork Drive home on September 9. One person was killed, and another was taken to VCU with serious burns.
The home is a total loss. The community started a Gofundme campaign to support them.
Waynesboro Fire Department Release September 30, 2020
Cause of Southfork Drive Blaze, Accidental
Waynesboro, VA – After an extensive investigation into a fire that occurred on September 9, 2020 at 108 Southfork Drive in Waynesboro, the City Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of the fire accidental in nature.
As previously reported, the Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on River Run Circle in the city. The first arriving engine marked on scene with a working fire at 03:57 AM reporting extensive fire throughout a single-family home at what is now confirmed to be 108 Southfork Drive.
At the time of the fire there were four people living in the home. Despite the best efforts of the fire department members, quickly containing the fire and conducting a search of the home, one individual did not survive and a second individual was transported to VCU with serious burns. The home was a total loss.
The City of Waynesboro Fire Department conveys its condolences to the family, and the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.
As always, The City of Waynesboro Fire Department encourages residents to check your smoke detectors, and prepare your heating systems and chimneys for the coming cold weather.
