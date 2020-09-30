Employees charged with selling cocaine, crystal meth out of vape shop

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged after authorities say they were selling narcotics out of a vape shop in Mineral.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Lake Anna Vapes on Aug. 10.
This came after law enforcement conducted an investigation that started in January 2020.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify that the Vape Shop employees were selling cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, LSD, and THC oil,” a release said.
Officials said the task force was able to make multiple undercover purchases of narcotics from the vape shop.
Leonard Wright IV and Johanna Baber face multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.
