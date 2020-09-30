Deadline approaching for Albemarle Co. businesses to apply for grant

By NBC29 Newsroom | September 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:04 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Time is running out for businesses in Albemarle County to apply for funds that are aimed to help them serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

County-based businesses need to fill out an injury form by Friday, October 2, to begin the application process for the Albemarle County Safe Spaces & Places Grant Program. Businesses may apply for grants for between $5,000 to $25,000 for outdoor expansion costs incurred between March 1 and December 30 of this year.

Applicable expenses may include:

  • tents
  • outdoor heating (space heaters, etc.)
  • outdoor furniture
  • outdoor lighting
  • sanitizing stations
  • portable bathrooms
  • signage
  • extended WiFi
  • point of sale systems
  • other elements that promote safe, outdoor business activity

The county says applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and that only non-residentially zoned parcels are eligible to apply.

The review process will begin Friday, and funds are expected to be distributed soon after approval.

