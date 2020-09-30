COVID-19 reveals lessons learned and lost from deadly 1918 flu pandemic in central Va.

Wayland’s is one of dozens of death notices that became a daily part of the newspaper’s publication as the influenza pandemic spread through central Virginia in the fall of 1918. Sixteen-year-old “School girl victim of Spanish influenza”, announced the headline on October 3 with the death of Rebecca Edwards. John Hamilton Rhodes was a hotel clerk, “whose death was hastened by an attack of Spanish influenza.” The newspaper announced the death of Judson McManaway October 11, remembering him as a, “splendid young man,” whose brother was, “quite sick with the same insidious malady.”