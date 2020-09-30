CHO starts winter preparation early

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The next time you visit the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO), you might notice a fleet of large, yellow snow plows lining the airstrip.
Those plows, many of them costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be used throughout the winter season.
Each piece of equipment has a specialized plow or brush to use on the runway and in the airport’s parking lots to push, shovel, and dump snow and ice.
Roughly 30 employees will be training to operate the machinery, many of which started their training this week.
CHO Deputy Executive Director Jason Burch, who predicts an early snow fall, said the prep work is just one way the airport is trying to keep passengers safe and confident in flying.
“Our job is to ensure that we as CHO are ready. That not only means ready in the terminal, ready with our cleanliness that we’re doing in the terminal, but also ready here on the runway, on the taxi way and in the parking lots," Burch said.
Burch said he expects to use the equipment possibly as early as October, and well into next March.
