Charlottesville employee surprises colleague’s daughters with virtual school set-up in their office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virtual school can present some challenges, especially for working parents. That was the case for Charlottesville mom Lindsay Nader - at least until she received a helping hand.
Quinn and Reese are in second grade and kindergarten. At the beginning of their online school experience, they shared a space at Charlottesville’s Dovetail Design and Cabinetry with their mom, Lindsay, and her boss Amy Hart.
“They really needed their own space too,” Hart said.
“She was sharing her desk with a kindergartener," said Nader, with a laugh.
“Singing Disney songs,” Hart reminder her colleague.
That wasn’t going to work for too long. But then, Hart had an idea.
“We had this back room that we had the trash and recycle bin in, we had an old display that we weren’t using anymore,” she said. "It was like a storage room. And I said all they really need is a desk and a space to put their things. "
Now the two girls have their own ‘Dovetail School Room.’ It’s a place where they can get work done, and while they like the space, they are not the only ones touched by the weekend project Hart and her husband created.
“A schoolhouse light, a custom-built desk, all the art supplies, and a whiteboard?" said Nader. "I was blown away. I started crying. It was the nicest thing anybody’s ever done for me.”
Now, Hart is hoping her good deed can lead the way for others.
“I want to challenge other businesses to do something special for one of their employees who might have kids who are going through virtual school,” she said. "It helps, not only the employee focus on business, but they’ve got their kids close at hand, they can answer questions.
She wants to make this new concept of school a place kids want to go.
Clearly, it’s worked.
“I like this new space,” Quinn said while working on her iPad.
“They were just delighted,” Nader said. “They were so excited. They were really touched.”
