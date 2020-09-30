Charlottesville City Council discusses improvements to West Main Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met Wednesday evening to discuss the West Main Streetscape project.
The project includes several improvements to the corridor, including water and gas line replacements, repaving and easier access for bikes and pedestrians. The total cost of the project is just under $50 million.
Staff and council agree that though these improvements are costly, they are needed and long overdue.
“Part of what I want this project to do is to connect the university to downtown at a bike and pedestrian level in a way that is inviting, that causes people to say ‘oh, that’s an easy walk’ or ‘that’s an easy bike ride,’” City Councilor Lloyd Snook said.
Council and staff also wrestled with the logistics of the removal of the Lewis & Clark statue at the intersection of West Main Street and Ridge/McIntire. The decision to remove the statue was made by the previous city council.
