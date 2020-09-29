VSP investigating fatal Rockingham Co. crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say a Grottoes man was killed in a crash involving a minivan and tractor in Rockingham County Monday evening.
According to Virginia State Police, a 1994 Mercury Villager crossed the center line on Route 276 and collided head-on with a tractor around 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 28. The crash occurred just north of Ports Republic Road.
The driver of the Mercury, 23-year-old Blake A. Hylton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. VSP says Hylton was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor, a 20-year-old man from Mount Crawford, was uninjured in the crash.
Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.
