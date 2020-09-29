UVA launches research on long-term effects of blast exposure on military members

With the help of the U.S. Department of Defense’s $2.1 million grant, the three-year study will use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), blood, and saliva tests to measure changes in brain chemistry after exposure to artillery blasts. Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine are partnering with the U.S. Navy and National Institute of Health to determine which groups of service members are at high risk for suffering brain injuries during and after their time in the military. The goal is to hopefully mitigate the risk.