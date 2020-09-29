CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds continue to thicken ahead of a cold front and an area of low pressure. Soaking rain is expected later today into tonight. Once the front moves east, skies will gradually clear Wednesday. A second front will approach Thursday, a stray shower is possible. Behind the second front,much cooler conditions are expected Friday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Periods of rain , High: mid 70s
Tonight: rain and fog, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Morning fog, clearing, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
