Poll: Virginia voters rank Biden better than Trump on COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new survey by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows more Virginia voters favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.
According to the survey, 48% of voters say Biden would be better than Trump at responding to the pandemic.
Also, a majority (54%) also believe the country is loosening pandemic-related restrictions too quickly.
The survey also asked about police misconduct and use of force, including reforms now before the General Assembly. The survey found a strong majority support requiring training on de-escalation (96%), requiring body cameras (95%), requiring officers to intervene when a colleague uses unlawful force (94%), requiring public reports when force is used (76%), and creating civilian oversight boards (70%). Participants also support criminalizing chokeholds (56%-42%) and allowing civilians to sue for misconduct (52%-44%).
The Wason Center interviewed 796 registered Virginia voters on cell phone and landline, September 9-21. The margin of error for the whole survey is +/-3.9%.
