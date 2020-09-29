Poll: Virginia voters rank Biden better than Trump on COVID-19

The survey also asked about police misconduct and use of force, including reforms now before the General Assembly. The survey found a strong majority support requiring training on de-escalation (96%), requiring body cameras (95%), requiring officers to intervene when a colleague uses unlawful force (94%), requiring public reports when force is used (76%), and creating civilian oversight boards (70%). Participants also support criminalizing chokeholds (56%-42%) and allowing civilians to sue for misconduct (52%-44%).