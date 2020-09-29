More Rain Tonight. Sunshine Back for Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain tonight, isolated storms early. A slow moving cold front is just off to our east and additional rain will fall behind the front. A nice soaking so far, with many picking up a half to over three quarters of rain, as of Tuesday evening. Predawn showers will end and sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s, as high pressure settles to our south.