More Rain Tonight. Sunshine Back for Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain tonight, isolated storms early. A slow moving cold front is just off to our east and additional rain will fall behind the front. A nice soaking so far, with many picking up a half to over three quarters of rain, as of Tuesday evening. Predawn showers will end and sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s, as high pressure settles to our south.
For the late week, temperatures in the 70s Thursday, ahead of another cold front, that could trigger a few late day showers. Behind this front, a reinforcing shot of much cooler air to settle over the region for Friday and the weekend. Daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the Mid-Atlantic.
Tonight: Rain tapers to showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows Low 50s.
Wednesday: Sunshine returns, breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Low upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, few late day showers possible. Highs low to mid 70s. Low low 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs upper 60s. Low low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Cloudy, chance of rain. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70.
