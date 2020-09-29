Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy conditions and fog is in place ahead of a cold front. Rain will begin to spread across the region later today, as an area of low pressure develops along the front. Showers early with heavier rain this afternoon into tonight. 1″-2″ of rain is possible. Once the front moves through skies will gradually clear Wednesday. A second cold front is expected to usher in much cooler conditions Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s
Tonight: rain and fog, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
