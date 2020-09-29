Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy conditions and fog is in place ahead of a cold front. Rain will begin to spread across the region later today, as an area of low pressure develops along the front. Showers early with heavier rain this afternoon into tonight. 1″-2″ of rain is possible. Once the front moves through skies will gradually clear Wednesday. A second cold front is expected to usher in much cooler conditions Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !