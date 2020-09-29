Gloucester man to receive kidney transplant at UVA Health, but still needs a donor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Leigh, a Gloucester man with a rare kidney disease, says his kidney function is on the decline. He plans to have a kidney transplant through the University of Virginia Health Center, but is seeking a living donor.
Leigh has IgA Nephropathy, and says his doctors put him on the national registry after his kidney function dropped to just 18%. However, waiting for a recently-deceased donor can take years, time Leigh may not have.
“It kind of just knocked me down, I guess. I wasn’t prepared for that, and then I hadn’t realized how to do it. How am I going to take care of my family? How am I going to take care of my son? How am I going to take care of my business?” he said. “I was just trying to figure out what’s going to be the new normal, because failure is not an option."
Now, he’s reaching out for help.
“We’re going to get through this and we’re going to raise a family and I’m going to see my son grow old," Leigh said.
He and his wife are turning to their faith as they wait for a donor.
“It’s been the only thing that’s really gotten us through,” Katie Leigh said.
If you feel called to help Chris and want to determine if you may be a donor match, please send me an email at dgrimes@nbc29.com and I can connect you.
