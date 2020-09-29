Concerns emerge over allocation of COVID-19 testing at UVA, large percentage of resources goes to athletes

The University tests student-athletes in accordance with the standards the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group sets for each sport. Most of the tests are conducted by UVA Health. In the case of football, the ACC requires the University to test athletes three times a week and for the third test to be performed by a third party. The more frequent testing of UVA student-athletes reflects the nature of the sports they play, which often requires athletes to come into close or direct physical contact. In order to keep our student-athletes, coaches, and the people they come into contact with healthy and to make competition possible, we follow the standards for enhanced testing.